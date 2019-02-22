Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Boosted Its Royce Value Trust (RVT) Stake by $2.62 Million; Share Value Declined; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Value Declined While Peak Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $329,643

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Royce Value Trust (RVT) by 81.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 163,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 366,128 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.99 million, up from 202,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 235,196 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has declined 16.54% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500.

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 3.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 1,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.31 million, down from 40,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $247.69. About 696,989 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with

More notable recent Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Philips expands portfolio with EPIQ Elite premium ultrasound system for General Imaging and Obstetrics & Gynecology to improve clinical confidence and the patient experience – PRNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is This The Best Small-Cap Fund For Your Income Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2017, Gurufocus.com published: “Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of Dec 31, 2018 – GuruFocus.com” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Small-Cap Bear Is Here – What Next? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DDR Spin-Off Results In 11% Stock Pop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.86, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 11 investors sold RVT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 38.91 million shares or 120.76% more from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Punch Assocs Mgmt Inc holds 205,960 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication holds 0.12% or 76,358 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company owns 144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Lpl Financial Lc accumulated 141,655 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rothschild Inv Corp Il reported 219,203 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 154,578 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 13,991 were reported by Hightower Advsrs Limited Company. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. 254 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. 132,450 were reported by Gabelli Funds Limited. North Star Asset Mngmt has invested 0.15% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Yakira Cap Mgmt reported 302,095 shares stake. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 60,682 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability owns 10,610 shares.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $233.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf by 2,080 shares to 5,432 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Group has invested 1.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Glovista Invests Ltd Liability Company reported 1,292 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisers Limited Co invested in 11,643 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 754 are held by Guardian Life Ins Of America. D L Carlson Inv Grp Incorporated owns 1.48% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 20,041 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 1.14M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 182,708 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bp Pcl invested 0.59% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,259 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Ltd holds 13,891 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Co stated it has 18,521 shares. Atwood And Palmer has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). St Johns Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 3,874 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Gradient Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 11 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity stated it has 0.19% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $18.75 million activity. $1.49M worth of stock was sold by Borzi James W on Friday, November 30. Another trade for 42,000 shares valued at $9.96 million was made by RING TIMOTHY M on Wednesday, November 7. 4,530 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares with value of $1.07M were sold by Mas Ribo Alberto. Polen Thomas E Jr had sold 5,243 shares worth $1.28 million. 13,498 shares were sold by FORLENZA VINCENT A, worth $3.18M. 5,189 shares were sold by Lim James C, worth $1.26M on Thursday, November 8.