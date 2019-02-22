Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) to pay $0.20 on Mar 19, 2019; Washington Trust Bank Decreased Its Anthem (ANTM) Position

Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) is expected to pay $0.20 on Mar 19, 2019. (NASDAQ:BHBK) shareholders before Mar 4, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Blue Hills Bancorp Inc’s current price of $24.69 translates into 0.81% yield. Blue Hills Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Mar 5, 2019 as record date. Feb 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 161,065 shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) has risen 9.15% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BHBK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Blue Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHBK); 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Drops 3.5%, Biggest Move of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 27c; 21/03/2018 Blue Hills Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Blue Hills Banc; 16/05/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Washington Trust Bank decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 6.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Washington Trust Bank sold 2,187 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 5.36%. The Washington Trust Bank holds 31,950 shares with $8.76 million value, down from 34,137 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $80.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $311.3. About 1.02M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference

More recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anthem Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Morgan Stanley bullish on Anthem after Q4 beat – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart (NYSE: $WMT) Reducing #Healthcare costs for Customers & Increasing Sales for Healthcare Stocks; (NYSE: $DGX) (OTC: $INND) (OTC: $RGBLY) (NYSE: $ANTM) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: February 14, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Among 11 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Anthem had 14 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, September 10. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, December 3 report. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, November 1. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $330 target in Tuesday, December 4 report. Evercore upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, January 3 report. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $292 target in Tuesday, November 6 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 31 with “Overweight”.

Among 2 analysts covering Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Blue Hills Bancorp had 2 analyst reports since November 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Compass Point on Wednesday, January 9. The stock of Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) earned “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, November 2.

More notable recent Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – January 28, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “The Seaportâ€™s Blue Hills Bank Pavilion has a new name – Boston Business Journal” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Rockland Trust will cut 80 Blue Hills jobs in acquisition – Boston Business Journal” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured expert Kevin Matras highlights: Gibraltar Industries, Unisys, K12, Blue Hills and Independent Bank – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $1.45 million activity. Kivlehan Jim sold $762,840 worth of Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) on Wednesday, February 6. Smith Scott sold $69,390 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. 13,035 shares were sold by Perry Ronald K, worth $313,268 on Tuesday, February 12.

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $599.71 million. It accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs. It has a 25.19 P/E ratio. The firm also offers one- to four family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.