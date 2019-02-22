BMO Capital Positive On Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) with $17 Target; Stage Stores (SSI)’s Sentiment Is 0.61

Stage Stores Inc (SSI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.49, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 14 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 23 decreased and sold equity positions in Stage Stores Inc. The funds in our database now have: 11.22 million shares, up from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Stage Stores Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 18 Increased: 6 New Position: 8.

The financial firm BMO Capital has started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)‘s stock, rating it a “Outperform” while giving it the PT at $17.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $177.04 million. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease ; and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD.

Analysts await Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $-0.42 EPS, down 180.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 62.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.45 per share. SSI’s profit will be $20.65 million for 0.37 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Stage Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -212.31% EPS growth.

