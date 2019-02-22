BMO Capital Reiterates a “Hold” Rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and $16 Target; Rent A Center (RCII) Has 0.91 Sentiment

Equity research analysts at BMO Capital have $16 target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). BMO Capital’s target would indicate a potential downside of -1.42% from the company’s last close price. The rating was revealed in a research report on 21 February.

Rent A Center Inc (RCII) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.03, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 70 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 77 reduced and sold their equity positions in Rent A Center Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 43.89 million shares, down from 44.78 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Rent A Center Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 63 Increased: 38 New Position: 32.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to clients on a rent-to-own basis. The company has market cap of $964.34 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It has a 23.59 P/E ratio. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Engaged Capital Llc holds 9.14% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. for 4.53 million shares. Signia Capital Management Llc owns 362,371 shares or 4.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Water Island Capital Llc has 1.56% invested in the company for 2.00 million shares. The California-based Pacifica Capital Investments Llc has invested 1.16% in the stock. Springowl Associates Llc, a New York-based fund reported 70,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Hewlett Packard (HPE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Hewlett Packard has $23 highest and $15 lowest target. $17.80’s average target is 9.67% above currents $16.23 stock price. Hewlett Packard had 7 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 29. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, August 29. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 29. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, December 6 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, October 25.

Analysts await Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. HPE’s profit will be $481.93 million for 11.59 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.