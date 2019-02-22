Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined While West Coast Financial Lowered Its Position; As Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Eii Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $306,856

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) by 62.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 13,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 8,242 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $189,000, down from 22,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.44. About 877,921 shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 4.38% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 9,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,996 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.95M, down from 25,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $417.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026; 26/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – GULF AIR IS SET TO TAKE DELIVERY OF FOUR MORE DREAMLINERS THIS YEAR; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AERCAP’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING, UPGRADES JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING TO BA1(HYB); 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Says Deal With Airbus, Boeing Each Include 25 Firm Orders 5 Options; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 30/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO RESOLVE TRENT 1000 ISSUES IN NEXT COUPLE MOS; 02/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT INTRODUCED NEW MOBILE VERSION OF ITS JDM FLIGHT DATA UPDATE TECHNOLOGY, AND A NEW ALLIANCE WITH BAD ELF

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06 billion and $183.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stag Indl Inc Com (NYSE:STAG) by 14,474 shares to 41,471 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp Pfd Ser I (Prn) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold SKT shares while 74 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 87.47 million shares or 5.41% less from 92.48 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $346,776 activity. Shares for $48,288 were sold by WARREN CARRIE A on Thursday, August 30. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $58,153 was made by Perry Chad on Monday, November 26.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $53.53 million activity. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712. RAMOS JENETTE E sold $602,733 worth of stock. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $433.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4,806 shares to 143,746 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.