Bowling Portfolio Management Has Raised Its Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stake; Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Sentiment Is 0.84

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) stake by 500.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc acquired 48,746 shares as Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC)’s stock declined 22.81%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 58,483 shares with $4.09M value, up from 9,737 last quarter. Hollyfrontier Corp now has $9.55B valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $55.25. About 2.62M shares traded or 23.24% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has risen 21.25% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 61 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 73 sold and trimmed holdings in Acadia Realty Trust. The hedge funds in our database now have: 84.37 million shares, down from 85.55 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Acadia Realty Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 62 Increased: 48 New Position: 13.

Among 9 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. HollyFrontier had 9 analyst reports since October 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, February 8, the company rating was downgraded by Tudor Pickering. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Thursday, January 10. JP Morgan maintained HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) on Wednesday, November 14 with “Underweight” rating. As per Tuesday, October 16, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 43 investors sold HFC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 138.53 million shares or 6.99% less from 148.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 2,177 shares. Us Bancorp De has 0.01% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,495 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Valley Advisers Inc holds 0% or 65 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 3,769 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 0.04% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 282,495 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.57% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). First Limited Partnership accumulated 363,595 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.38% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Destination Wealth owns 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 12 shares. Argi Investment Svcs Llc stated it has 0.03% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.18M shares. Cypress Capital reported 0.1% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,304 shares.

Since November 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $92,429 activity. Kostelnik Robert J. had sold 1,500 shares worth $92,429 on Friday, November 30.

Third Avenue Management Llc holds 2.9% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust for 1.83 million shares. Aew Capital Management L P owns 1.59 million shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has 1.04% invested in the company for 701,983 shares. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.46% in the stock. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 559,500 shares.

Acadia Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust , engages primarily in the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment, and management of retail properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.54 billion. The Company’s retail properties include neighborhood and community shopping centers, and mixed-use properties with retail components. It has a 77.18 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2008, it owned or had interests in, and operated 85 properties primarily in the northeast, mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions of the United States.

