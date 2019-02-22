Brandes Investment Partners LP Position In Crh Plc (CRH) Was Has Upped; Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Position in Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Has Cut by $54.85 Million

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Crh Plc (CRH) by 26.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 67,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 325,593 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.65M, up from 258,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Crh Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.51. About 463,459 shares traded. CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has declined 28.13% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CRH News: 20/04/2018 – CRH Mulls Separate Listing of U.S. Business, Share Buyback -Irish Times; 25/04/2018 – CRH announces share buyback, new divestment programme; 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – CRH ANNOUNCES EUR 1BN SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME; 31/05/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – TARGETING TO IMPROVE GROUP’S EBITDA MARGIN BY 300 BASIS POINTS BY 2021; 31/05/2018 – CRH Has Begun Strategic Review of Europe Distribution Business; 25/04/2018 – CRH EUR 1bn Shr Buyback Program Result of Strong Balance Sheet; 26/04/2018 – CRH CEO SAYS PAUSE ON ANY MAJOR ACQUISITION ACTIVITY TO LAST “PRETTY MUCH THE REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR”; 26/04/2018 – CRH TO MODIFY PROPOSALS TO PROVIDE A LOWER SALARY INCREASE; 02/05/2018 – CRH: Phase 1 to Start May 2, End by Aug 22; 26/04/2018 – CRH CEO SAYS WILL LIKELY DO 500 MLN TO 1 BLN EUROS OF BOLT ON ACQUISITIONS THIS YEAR

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 12.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 694 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,962 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $392.15M, down from 5,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.98. About 192,561 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has declined 2.02% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $754.3 MLN VS $654.7 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWX); 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/16/2018 12:53 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $670 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/20/2018 09:08 AM; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/12/2018 12:43 PM; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/26/2018 05:23 PM; 05/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS & SUB. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 08:33 PM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 09:54 AM

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,278 shares to 703,900 shares, valued at $24.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shinhan Financial Group Co L (NYSE:SHG) by 26,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 573,793 shares, and cut its stake in Posco (NYSE:PKX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.64, from 1.45 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 12 investors sold CRH shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 35.32 million shares or 5.92% less from 37.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.28% or 7.26 million shares. Todd Asset Management has invested 0.41% in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 11,548 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc owns 9,471 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Com has 442,734 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation owns 289,100 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 8,000 shares. Brinker holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) for 9,321 shares. Old Natl Bancorp In stated it has 0.03% in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Profund Limited Liability Com owns 18,018 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Corp reported 25,177 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Finance Corporation stated it has 0% in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Agf Invests reported 640 shares stake.

More important recent CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CRH: Still Under Construction – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “CRH – A Construction Stock To Hold? – Seeking Alpha”, Gurufocus.com published: “The Market Is Wrong on CRH – GuruFocus.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) was released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “Staker Parson Invites Utah Diesel Technician Pathways Students to Job Shadow Day at Ogden Location – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold SWX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 39.88 million shares or 0.89% less from 40.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cohen & Steers reported 820,573 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 128,150 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). 93,372 were reported by Sei. California-based Whittier Com has invested 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Pitcairn has 4,037 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 72,985 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T Savings Bank Corp reported 3,144 shares stake. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.02% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank owns 39 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 4,700 are held by Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia. The Illinois-based Driehaus Cap Management Lc has invested 0.09% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Group Inc Llp has invested 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Analysts await Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 0.63% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.58 per share. SWX’s profit will be $83.21 million for 13.37 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 528.00% EPS growth.