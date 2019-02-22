Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

We are contrasting Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital Inc. 11.97M 0.29 12.06M -1.63 0.00 American Software Inc. 114.91M 3.17 9.48M 0.27 40.00

Demonstrates Bridgeline Digital Inc. and American Software Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bridgeline Digital Inc. and American Software Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital Inc. -100.75% -72.8% -43% American Software Inc. 8.25% 10.8% 7.6%

Volatility and Risk

Bridgeline Digital Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.91. Competitively, American Software Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bridgeline Digital Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, American Software Inc. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. American Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Dividends

American Software Inc. also pays out annual dividends at $0.44 per share and at a 3.82% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bridgeline Digital Inc. and American Software Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of American Software Inc. is $13, which is potential 10.64% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3% of Bridgeline Digital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.2% of American Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 25.02% of Bridgeline Digital Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of American Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridgeline Digital Inc. -11.37% -21.47% -70.17% -74.36% -86.57% -87.22% American Software Inc. 1.92% -14.24% -22.06% -21.25% -11% -8.86%

For the past year Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than American Software Inc.

Summary

American Software Inc. beats on 13 of the 13 factors Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.