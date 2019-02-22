Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) Analysts See $0.02 EPS; Crane Co Has 0.88 Sentiment

Crane Co (CR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.30, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 120 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 136 decreased and sold their stock positions in Crane Co. The funds in our database now hold: 35.88 million shares, up from 35.29 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Crane Co in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 104 Increased: 76 New Position: 44.

Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) to report $0.02 EPS on February, 27.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 109.09% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. BEP’s profit would be $6.31 million giving it 372.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s analysts see -111.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 212,468 shares traded. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) has declined 15.83% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BEP News: 03/05/2018 Brookfield Renewable 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – Brookfield Renewable 1Q Rev $793M; 04/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP BEP.N : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34.50; 03/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER UNIT $0.62

More notable recent Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield Renewable Partners declares $0.515 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Could Brookfield Renewable Partners Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock? – The Motley Fool” published on February 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. Exxon Mobil – Motley Fool” on February 03, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Brookfield Renewable (BEP) Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Zacks.com” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons 2018 Was Another Smashing Success for Brookfield Renewable Partners – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities. The company has market cap of $9.40 billion. It owns and operates 217 hydroelectric generating stations, 38 wind facilities, 4 biomass facilities, and 3 natural gas-fired plants with 10,731 megawatts of generating capacity in North America, Colombia, Brazil, and Europe. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its generation output primarily to public power authorities, load-serving utilities, and industrial users.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $85.09. About 220,780 shares traded. Crane Co. (CR) has declined 9.85% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR); 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.06 billion. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, gas and oil, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. It has a 15.47 P/E ratio. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. holds 4.14% of its portfolio in Crane Co. for 222,422 shares. Broadview Advisors Llc owns 127,725 shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wilen Investment Management Corp. has 1.68% invested in the company for 25,599 shares. The New York-based Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has invested 1.49% in the stock. Southernsun Asset Management Llc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 234,076 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.10 million activity.

More news for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “Crane Company (NYSE:CR) – Crane’s Q4 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on January 28, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Better-Than-Feared Numbers Boost Crane – Seeking Alpha” and published on January 29, 2019 is yet another important article.