Bruni J V & Company Has Trimmed Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $525,756; Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Sirios Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding by $8.26 Million

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 11,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.53 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 741,809 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has declined 3.10% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest; 14/05/2018 – Caisse de Depot Adds Brookfield Asset Management: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Rev $12.63B; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 74.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 107,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,930 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.86M, down from 144,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.24. About 5.98M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS WILL CUT 450 JOBS IN UNITED KINGDOM OVER NEXT TWO YEARS; 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR TO RECEIVE 70 PCT OF GREATER SUNRISE REVENUE IF GAS PIPED ONSHORE OR 80 PCT IF PIPED TO AUSTRALIA; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS IT IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING VENEZUELAN PDVSA’S PROPOSAL TO RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER $2 BLN ARBITRATION AWARD

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,357 shares to 3,760 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 63,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.34 million activity. 59,432 shares were sold by Wallette Don E Jr., worth $4.27 million. $3.62 million worth of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares were sold by KELLY JANET LANGFORD. Lance Ryan Michael sold $11.54 million worth of stock or 160,064 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 45 investors sold COP shares while 469 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 361 raised stakes. 789.31 million shares or 1.47% less from 801.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.61 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0.15% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 2.71M shares. Bangor Savings Bank reported 0.13% stake. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 37,531 were accumulated by Beach Invest Counsel Pa. First Natl stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Toth Fincl Advisory has 0.02% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 1,060 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 242 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett & reported 16,007 shares. 248,340 were accumulated by Proshare Ltd Liability. Wright Invsts invested in 0.56% or 19,943 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.29% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moneta Gp Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 13,576 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. S R Schill Assocs stated it has 0.19% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Beutel Goodman &, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,500 shares.

Bruni J V & Company, which manages about $542.07 million and $617.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 28,408 shares to 792,018 shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 484,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC).