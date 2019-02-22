Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) Forms $163.05 Double Top; Mueller Industries (MLI) Has 1.11 Sentiment

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) formed double top with $176.09 target or 8.00% above today’s $163.05 share price. Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) has $10.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $163.05. About 688,910 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 44.54% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Adj EPS $2.17; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q EPS $3.47

Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.36, from 1.47 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 69 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 62 cut down and sold stock positions in Mueller Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 52.48 million shares, down from 52.58 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mueller Industries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 53 Increased: 39 New Position: 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold Burlington Stores, Inc. shares while 121 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 63.40 million shares or 0.56% less from 63.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dsm Cap Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 324,138 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 22,802 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.03% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.64% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Cibc World Markets reported 122,100 shares stake. Wellington Group Llp accumulated 0% or 88,744 shares. Captrust Advisors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 23,873 shares. Mai Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P stated it has 9,330 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 140 were accumulated by Hanseatic Management Services. Dorsey Whitney Trust Communications Limited Com holds 0.03% or 1,301 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 69 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp accumulated 124,102 shares. 89,930 are owned by Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research.

Among 11 analysts covering Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Burlington Stores has $20100 highest and $165 lowest target. $181.30’s average target is 11.19% above currents $163.05 stock price. Burlington Stores had 14 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 31, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, August 30. Deutsche Bank maintained Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) on Friday, August 31 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 31 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 28. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Wedbush. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, November 29. Citigroup maintained Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) on Thursday, November 29 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 27.19% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.17 per share. BURL’s profit will be $186.05M for 14.77 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.10% EPS growth.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 27 sales for $31.07 million activity. 4,071 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares with value of $701,936 were sold by Hand Fred. Kingsbury Thomas sold $3.37 million worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) on Monday, February 11. 2,500 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares with value of $400,862 were sold by MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING. Vecchio Jennifer had sold 800 shares worth $136,646. Katz Marc also sold $1.30 million worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares. Crimmins John had sold 2,200 shares worth $381,810.

Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. for 4.32 million shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co owns 459,661 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.66% invested in the company for 237,560 shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has invested 0.64% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.27 million shares.

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. The Company’s Piping Systems segment makes copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and components for use in water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as for drainage, waste, and vent systems. It has a 18.47 P/E ratio. It also makes steel pipe nipples; and resells imported brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings, faucets, and plumbing specialty products.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 123,015 shares traded. Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) has declined 35.77% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.77% the S&P500.