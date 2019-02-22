Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $9.44 Million as Valuation Declined; Hwg Holdings LP Has Increased Its Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Position by $1.45 Million

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 58.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 9,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,480 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.92M, up from 15,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $131.63. About 474,272 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 15.38% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 41,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,750 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.90 million, up from 134,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $806.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $171.06. About 10,699 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS; 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 08/05/2018 – Here’s everything Buffett has said about Apple over the years; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 31/05/2018 – Apple delays production start of 6.1-inch iPhone due to quality problems at LCD maker Japan Display, supply chain sources say; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 07/03/2018 – Apple uncovers twice as many worker rights violations in 2017; 23/05/2018 – APPLE TO GIVE $50 CREDIT TO BATTERY REPLACEMENT CUSTOMERS: CNBC; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $367.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt In (EEM) by 705,000 shares to 595,000 shares, valued at $25.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Building Product (NYSE:CBPX) by 9,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,849 shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Delphi Mgmt Ma reported 27,824 shares stake. Bangor Commercial Bank reported 22,263 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Prentiss Smith holds 0.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3,605 shares. Cap Research Global Investors invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Toth Fincl Advisory Corp holds 18,495 shares. Barnett And Comm invested in 0.2% or 1,972 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors Inc invested in 1.17% or 41,573 shares. Rfg Advisory Group Inc Limited Co stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lathrop Investment Management accumulated 7,904 shares. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 3.97% or 15.79 million shares. Cap Investment Services Of America holds 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2,703 shares. Jmg Grp Ltd has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Princeton Strategies Grp Ltd Liability holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 63,177 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Co reported 2.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Global Endowment Mngmt LP reported 3,070 shares.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $902,607 activity. KONDO CHRIS also sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, November 19.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.40 million activity. PRIM JOHN F sold $996,174 worth of stock or 6,329 shares.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $147.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 1,889 shares to 44 shares, valued at $9,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500Etf (IVV) by 29,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,023 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000Growth Etf (IWF).