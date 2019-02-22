Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Holding in Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) Decreased by $980,000 as Shares Declined; Jnba Financial Advisors Has Raised Its Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Holding by $847,457

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) by 12757.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 11,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $860,000, up from 91 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $75.52. About 1.08M shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 10.97% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) by 46.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.14 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Boot Barn Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $782.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $27.63. About 650,200 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 26.34% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Boot Barn; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN- PURCHASED INVENTORY ENTERED INTO NEW LEASES WITH STORES’ LANDLORD AND OFFERED EMPLOYMENT TO LONE STAR TEAM AT ALL 3 STORES LOCATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold EXPD shares while 170 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 155.26 million shares or 0.78% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corporation has invested 0.19% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Parkside Bancorporation reported 44 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Group Inc reported 0% stake. Cibc Bancshares Usa holds 0.09% or 8,515 shares. Andra Ap owns 127,600 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 858,330 shares. Oregon-based Northwest Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Loomis Sayles Lp reported 16.32 million shares stake. Crawford Invest Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 118,043 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 5,398 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 15,600 shares. Adage Ptnrs Grp Limited invested in 0.04% or 225,100 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company has 9,400 shares. Westwood Holdings Gru Inc Inc holds 47,840 shares.

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64 million and $222.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 47,573 shares to 3,532 shares, valued at $174,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small (VB).

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.82 million activity. Emmert Mark A had sold 5,000 shares worth $367,600 on Monday, November 19. McClincy Christopher J. sold $174,674 worth of stock.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $367.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices (IHI) by 5,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 60,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI).