Cacti Asset Management Lifted Its Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $414,275 as Stock Value Declined; Vantage Investment Partners Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Has Raised by $312,570 as Valuation Declined

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 3.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 906 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,100 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.07 million, up from 28,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $304.51. About 1.04M shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 27/03/2018 – Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Recognizes Top Suppliers; 12/04/2018 – HM Dunn AeroSystems, a Gridiron Capital, LLC Portfolio Company, Names Anderson Chief Executive Officer; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars Mission; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – GREGORY KEE OF LOCKHEED MARTIN, DIETMAR THELEN, REPRESENTING MBDA,TO LEAD JV FROM MBDA DEUTSCHLAND OFFICE IN SCHROBENHAUSEN; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $828 M U.S. Army Contract for Guided MLRS Rocket Production; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared lnternationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Zealand’s Frigate System Upgrade Project; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon; 17/05/2018 – Pfister Energy Completes Production On Lockheed Martin’s Largest Solar Field

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 0.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 1,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.15 million, up from 196,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $196.36. About 2.79M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Goldman Sachs buys personal-finance app Clarity Money, sources say for a “high eight-figure sum”, to acquire a mobile; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Hires Ex-Barclays Credit Trader Michael Anderson; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN HEAD OF COMMODITIES JEFF CURRIE SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 23/04/2018 – Goldman’s Currie Says U.S. Has ‘Pretty Limited’ Options to Curb Oil Price (Video); 19/03/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Goldman hires another senior FX salesman from Deutsche Bank; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Partner Boroujerdi Exits the Bank’s Research Unit; 09/03/2018 – In December, Goldman Sachs echoed Phelps’ sentiment, saying that while it was “pro-risk” in equities this year, the investment bank’s top strategists expected time was “running out for Goldilocks.”; 18/05/2018 – Goldman C.E.O. Blankfein Is Likely to Step Down in December; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Mike Novogratz hires Goldman Sachs VP Richard Kim as COO of Galaxy Digital – Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – Goldman names new head of private wealth management for Americas

Since December 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Manhattan reported 4,569 shares. Franklin Street Inc Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 19,510 shares. 7,940 are held by Lau Ltd Com. Pinnacle Limited Liability has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). L & S reported 0.99% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust holds 1,000 shares. Swift Run Capital Mngmt Lc holds 4.61% or 23,586 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Fulton Bankshares Na reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hourglass Lc holds 2.72% or 46,767 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,410 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp owns 176,973 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0.37% or 57,269 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim reported 0% stake.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 233,815 shares to 31,550 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 4,514 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Co holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 25,846 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon invested in 2.18 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.23% or 78,303 shares. Lumbard & Kellner Ltd Com owns 9,509 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Nikko Asset Americas Incorporated holds 132 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). First Allied Advisory Services reported 11,294 shares. Frontier Inv Mgmt owns 1,391 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Keystone Planning Inc owns 3,253 shares. First Bancorporation Of Newtown, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,648 shares. First In holds 775 shares. Boys Arnold Com stated it has 1,248 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lourd Cap Limited reported 3,943 shares stake.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $7.76 million activity. The insider Tanner Bruce L sold $3.46 million. Evans Michele A had sold 7,690 shares worth $2.30 million.

