Cadence Bank Na Boosted Conocophillips (COP) Position by $424,886; Valuation Declined; Element Capital Management Stake in Conocophillips (COP) Decreased by $1.12 Million as Stock Price Declined

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 38.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 14,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,515 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.82M, down from 38,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.24. About 5.98 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA WANTS TO SOLVE ISSUES WITH U.S. OIL PRODUCER CONOCOPHILLIPS THROUGH “LEGAL AND PACIFIC” AVENUES; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 06/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips CEO on OPEC Cuts, U.S. Tariffs, Shale Industry (Video); 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – COMPANY’S 2018 CAPITAL GUIDANCE OF $5.5 BLN IS UNCHANGED; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 24.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 5,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,108 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.18 million, up from 22,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.24. About 5.98M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF 2018 WINTER; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips quarterly profit jumps 52 percent; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $5.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcelormittal Sa Luxembourg by 24,122 shares to 82,697 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 30,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.34 million activity. On Wednesday, August 22 KELLY JANET LANGFORD sold $3.62 million worth of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 50,000 shares. 59,432 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares with value of $4.27 million were sold by Wallette Don E Jr.. Schwarz Glenda Mae also sold $1.34 million worth of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Monday, September 10.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Repsol says Indonesia gas discovery is area’s biggest in 18 years – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – ConocoPhillips Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips: A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold COP shares while 469 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 361 raised stakes. 789.31 million shares or 1.47% less from 801.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ancora Advisors Ltd holds 0.12% or 40,028 shares. Wendell David Assocs stated it has 5,735 shares. 12,117 were accumulated by Compton Mgmt Inc Ri. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 85,525 shares. Moreover, Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 0.19% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 15,892 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc stated it has 0.36% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 16,892 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Csat Advisory LP stated it has 39 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.31% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 14.45 million shares. Jefferies Fincl Grp Inc reported 61,956 shares. Montecito Bancshares Trust stated it has 25,096 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Bristol John W Incorporated New York holds 0% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 2,400 shares. Cornerstone Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested in 22,680 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Artemis Invest Llp owns 389,250 shares.

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $263.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,954 shares to 19,584 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 20,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,931 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).