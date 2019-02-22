Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) Has Lifted as Shares Rose; Iron Financial Cut Holding in Cme Group (CME) as Market Value Rose

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 29.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 23,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 103,907 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.92 million, up from 80,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $80. About 1.55M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has declined 6.31% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 9.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 10,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 98,186 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.71M, down from 108,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $176.49. About 1.96 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP – REACHED ALL-TIME DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 51.9 MLN CONTRACTS TRADED ON MAY 29; 12/04/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC; 15/03/2018 – Michael Spencer’s Nex Group receives CME preliminary bid approach; 29/03/2018 – CME OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 14/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – IN ADDITION TO EXPECTED COST SYNERGIES, THERE ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPELLING REVENUE GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: SLUMP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 16/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME livestock cattle mixed; nearbys firm, deferred months weak; 08/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle turn up on short-covering, fund buying

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $148.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 189,915 shares to 219,570 shares, valued at $10.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 60,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. crypto exchange Kraken buys index provider Crypto Facilities – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Group (CME) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Broadcaster CME beats quarterly expectations, lowers debt – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: United Parcel, Morgan Stanley, CME, Williams and Enbridge – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 02/04/2019: CME,BLK,KKR,RF,DB – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $14.17 million activity. The insider Tobin Jack J sold $1.37 million. $1.89M worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) was sold by DUFFY TERRENCE A. $626,039 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) was sold by Holzrichter Julie on Tuesday, November 6. Bernacchi Jeffrey M. had sold 4,976 shares worth $878,762 on Tuesday, September 4. The insider Winkler Julie sold $1.14 million. 1,823 shares valued at $319,025 were sold by Piell Hilda Harris on Tuesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Madison Inv Inc stated it has 96,628 shares. Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Llc holds 28,979 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 1.18 million shares. Guardian Advisors Ltd Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 3.05% or 352,991 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers holds 46,911 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 50,623 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,450 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 30,335 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 47,277 shares. The Indiana-based Everence Cap Management has invested 0.26% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 2,975 shares.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $43.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 218,100 shares to 5.14M shares, valued at $777.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO) by 86,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,800 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM).

