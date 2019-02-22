Cambiar Investors Has Boosted Tyson Foods (TSN) Position by $1.62 Million; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Fosun International LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 5.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 27,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 536,150 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.92M, up from 508,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $62.74. About 285,557 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has declined 33.10% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS – CO EXPECTS TO WORK WITH AT LEAST ONE THIRD-PARTY ORGANIZATION ON A PROGRAM TO ENCOURAGE CORN FARMERS TO REDUCE FERTILIZER USE & SOIL LOSS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Delivers Earnings Growth in First Six Months, Reaffirms Guidance for Another Record Year; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Prepard Foods Adjusted Operating Margin About 11%; 20/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Tyson’s IDRs at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS SETS TWOM ACRE LAND STEWARDSHIP TARGET; 10/05/2018 – Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – As US shrinks refugee operations, new arrivals in Kansas town lose a lifeline; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to Webcast BMO Presentation

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 58.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 17,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,490 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $604,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 1.45 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $2.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26,818 shares to 49,208 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 7,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.62 million activity. 63,050 shares were sold by Goeckeler David, worth $3.00M. Kramer Kelly A. sold $3.32 million worth of stock. Another trade for 33,950 shares valued at $1.52M was sold by BHATT PRAT. BURNS M MICHELE also sold $209,025 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Wednesday, December 19. 217,420 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $10.28M were sold by Robbins Charles. Tan Irving had sold 28,000 shares worth $1.36 million on Monday, December 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 53 investors sold TSN shares while 208 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 242.60 million shares or 3.53% less from 251.48 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 7,847 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 5,835 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 1.02 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 57,264 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Mirae Asset Global Investments has invested 0.04% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.01 million shares. Moreover, Fort Lp has 0.07% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Nomura Hldgs Inc holds 0% or 6,327 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 79,200 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Mgmt Co (Operating As Southport Management) reported 43 shares. Everence Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 5,830 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 1.30 million shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources owns 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 68,482 shares. The California-based Eqis Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $5.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 47,935 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $67.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) by 45,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,483 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Since September 18, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $372,881 activity. Thurber Robert C. sold $27,226 worth of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) on Monday, December 17.