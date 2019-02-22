Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Contrasting side by side

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 531.18M 2.54 93.21M 3.87 11.50 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 47.29M 35.90 29.21M -0.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cambrex Corporation and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 17.55% 21.7% 14.5% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -61.77% -59% -50.4%

Risk and Volatility

Cambrex Corporation has a 2.4 beta, while its volatility is 140.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.99 which is 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.5. Meanwhile, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cambrex Corporation and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Cambrex Corporation’s consensus target price is $75.5, while its potential upside is 87.86%. On the other hand, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 283.85% and its consensus target price is $69.17. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Cambrex Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cambrex Corporation and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 64.6%. Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.6% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -7.02% -21.26% -32.26% -2.69% -9.52% -7.35% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.92% -14.68% -32.71% 22.95% 279.44% 271.2%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation had bearish trend while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.