Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Holder Highstreet Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Declined; Miller Investment Management LP Has Raised Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $372,575; Stock Value Rose

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) by 31.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 281,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 598,321 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.69 million, down from 879,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.02. About 727,893 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has declined 1.95% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 87.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 10,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 22,838 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $809,000, up from 12,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.47. About 22.08M shares traded or 3.86% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 11/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Paul Ryan will not seek re-election this fall, NBC News confirms; 17/04/2018 – Comcast Introduces Gigabit Internet Service In Vermont; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANNOUNCING ITS INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A NUMBER OF VOLUNTARY LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS REGARDING SKY AND INVESTMENT IN UK; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY PLC (“SKY”) BY COMCAST CORPORATION (“COMCAST”); 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST INTENDS TO ESTABLISH SKY NEWS BOARD AND INTENDS TO COMMIT THAT FOR A PERIOD OF 10 YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Sky, subject of Fox-Comcast bidding war, loses key soccer rights; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Comcast; 08/05/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Congress being informed of Trump’s intent to leave the Iran Nuclear Deal, sources confirm to NBC News; 08/05/2018 – On Monday, CNBC reported Comcast would make a bid for Fox if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 26,814 shares to 48,738 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd..

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $11.13 million activity. The insider COHEN DAVID L sold 275,746 shares worth $10.21 million. Shares for $30,036 were sold by Murdock Daniel C. on Thursday, January 24. The insider BACON KENNETH J sold $282,799.