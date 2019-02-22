Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) Comparing side by side

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 47.45M 8.02 37.54M 2.67 7.82 Legg Mason Inc. 3.00B 0.86 72.41M 0.90 29.78

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Capital Southwest Corporation and Legg Mason Inc. Legg Mason Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Capital Southwest Corporation. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Capital Southwest Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Legg Mason Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 79.11% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. -2.41% 7.5% 3.6%

Dividends

Capital Southwest Corporation pays out its dividends annually at $1.27 per share and 5.86% dividend yield. Legg Mason Inc. offers an annual dividend of $1.3 per share, bundled with 4.25% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Capital Southwest Corporation and Legg Mason Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Legg Mason Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

Capital Southwest Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 4.21% and an $23 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Legg Mason Inc. is $27, which is potential -10.77% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Capital Southwest Corporation appears more favorable than Legg Mason Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Capital Southwest Corporation and Legg Mason Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.94% and 86.8%. Insiders owned 7.08% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Legg Mason Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 4.87% 6.74% 9.08% 15.61% 27.35% 31.05% Legg Mason Inc. -7.8% -8.28% -13.25% -28.28% -33.64% -36.37%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation had bullish trend while Legg Mason Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 17 factors Legg Mason Inc. beats Capital Southwest Corporation.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.