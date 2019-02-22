Cardinal Capital Management Boosted Canadian Natural Resources LTD (CNQ) Position By $524,832; Last Week Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA) Coverage

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) stake by 1.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Inc acquired 16,401 shares as Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ)’s stock declined 17.21%. The Cardinal Capital Management Inc holds 1.42 million shares with $46.48 million value, up from 1.41 million last quarter. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. now has $33.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.98. About 2.75M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 22.36% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct)

Among 2 analysts covering Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Portola Pharmaceuticals had 3 analyst reports since August 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, August 27. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, October 11. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $30 target in Thursday, November 8 report. See Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.67% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.15. About 1.38M shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 60.37% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR DEXXIENCE (BETRIXABAN); 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA GOT NEGATIVE CHMP OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 24/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS $100M MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXCELLENT OR GOOD HEMOSTASIS ACHIEVED IN 83 PERCENT OF PATIENTS IN ANNEXA-4; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.28, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.57; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa(R), First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 8.84% more from 60.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer & Com, New York-based fund reported 61,190 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0% or 23,714 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0% or 120 shares. Northern Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Duquesne Family Office stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 696,515 shares. Ghost Tree Capital Ltd Llc holds 1.7% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Zevenbergen Invs Llc has 1.14 million shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Texas-based Smith Asset Grp Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Jefferies Financial Group Inc holds 135,000 shares. Rhenman Prtn Asset Mgmt holds 242,302 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) or 84,100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. The firm is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis.

More notable recent Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “XBI, MRTX, SAGE, PTLA: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – XBI, MRTX, SAGE, PTLA – Nasdaq” published on January 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Sheldon Koenig as Chief Commercial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Portola Pharmaceuticals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on Friday, March 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces Full Results from the ANNEXA-4 Study of the Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent Andexxa® in Patients with Life-Threatening Bleeding – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Since December 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.20 million activity. 64,218 shares valued at $1.20 million were sold by HOMCY CHARLES J on Monday, December 17.

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Canadian Natural Res had 6 analyst reports since September 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, December 7 by Citigroup. The stock of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, October 12 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of CNQ in report on Thursday, September 20 to “Outperform” rating.