Carmax (KMX) Holder Sq Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $8.32 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Declined, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Decreased by $745,648 Its Stake

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 6.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 6,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,659 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.29M, down from 103,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $111.76. About 2.26 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 2.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 112,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.83 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $360.64 million, down from 4.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $61.52. About 1.02M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has declined 6.91% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold KMX shares while 164 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 161.14 million shares or 2.35% less from 165.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood & White owns 19,635 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 6,268 shares. 17,132 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc. Argent Tru Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 7,707 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 43,755 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd has 111,996 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 7,112 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr Inc invested in 0.29% or 8,204 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 4,339 shares. Oppenheimer Co Incorporated invested in 516,660 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 6,276 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Taylor Frigon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.22% or 21,599 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 486,530 shares. Old National Bank In reported 113,493 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 86,496 shares.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.69 million activity. 34,142 shares valued at $2.53M were sold by Shamim Mohammad on Monday, October 1.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on April, 3. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.77 per share. KMX’s profit will be $178.60M for 14.65 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.67% negative EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Willis George had sold 4,312 shares worth $523,218 on Wednesday, August 22. $16,731 worth of stock was bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 10,400 shares to 44,550 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

