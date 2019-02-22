Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Raised Its Thor Inds (THO) Stake; Harvard Management Co Has Upped Position in Facebook (FB) by $51.63 Million

Harvard Management Co Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2271.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc bought 314,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 328,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $54.06M, up from 13,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.04. About 2,923 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘THERE WILL ALWAYS BE A VERSION OF FACEBOOK THAT IS FREE’; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Is Trying to Protect Bikini Photos, But It’s Not Easy; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN: TOOK CAMBRIDGE’S WORD DATA DELETED IN ’15; 01/05/2018 – For More Than Just Friends? Facebook Will Soon Offer a Dating Service; 05/04/2018 – U.K.’S ICO SAYS FACEBOOK HAS BEEN COOPERATING WITH IT; 22/05/2018 – GOING TO LAUNCH AD PRODUCT THIS SUMMER GLOBALLY-ZUCKERBERG; 08/05/2018 – Facebook to block foreign ads in Irish abortion referendum; 04/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Congressional panel on April 11…; 10/05/2018 – FCC says ‘net neutrality’ rules will end in June; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Body parts of threatened wildlife illegally sold on Facebook

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 115.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 22,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,543 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.87 million, up from 19,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $69.24. About 405,744 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 61.66% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.66% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 46 selling transactions for $308.92 million activity. $129,150 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin. 407,000 shares valued at $72.06 million were sold by Zuckerberg Mark on Thursday, August 30. FISCHER DAVID B. also sold $236,371 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. The insider Schroepfer Michael Todd sold 38,185 shares worth $5.19 million. Shares for $294,835 were sold by Taylor Susan J.S.. Another trade for 15,900 shares valued at $2.39 million was sold by Cox Christopher K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Harvard Management Co Inc, which manages about $392.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 411,039 shares to 107,903 shares, valued at $24.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since October 9, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $56,798 activity. 2,000 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) shares with value of $116,390 were bought by SUWINSKI JAN. $408,700 worth of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) shares were bought by ZIEMER JAMES L. 2,000 shares valued at $118,340 were bought by KOSOWSKY J ALLEN on Tuesday, December 11.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 10,858 shares to 19,642 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 13,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,755 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 51 investors sold THO shares while 125 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 1.20% less from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.