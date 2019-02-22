Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) is a company in the Restaurants industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.66% of all Restaurants’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 6.24% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0.82% 6.50% 1.90% Industry Average 6.04% 29.27% 10.16%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 9.50M 1.16B 49.86 Industry Average 185.36M 3.07B 30.35

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.78 3.39 3.14 2.49

With consensus price target of $15.75, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has a potential upside of 43.70%. As a group, Restaurants companies have a potential upside of 42.58%. With higher probable upside potential for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s rivals, analysts think Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. -2.72% -7.11% -31.06% -16.58% -15.92% -11.77% Industry Average 6.76% 3.85% 11.19% 14.70% 31.77% 31.01%

For the past year Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has -11.77% weaker performance while Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s rivals have 31.01% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s peers have 0.98 and 0.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is 57.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.43. Competitively, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.61 which is 38.70% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s rivals beat Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.