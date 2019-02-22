Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Forms $133.80 Double Top; Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) Sentiment Is 0.84

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) formed double top with $140.49 target or 5.00% above today’s $133.80 share price. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) has $4.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $133.8. About 212,282 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has declined 3.23% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP; 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 07/03/2018 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – QTRLY SHR $5.08; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Commits to New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Through FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ANNOUNCED HIRING OF CHRIS JONES TO NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – H. LYNN HORAK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020; 13/03/2018 – Casey’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Mar. 20; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q EPS $5.08

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (TR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 48 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 57 decreased and sold stock positions in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. The funds in our database now have: 13.79 million shares, up from 13.76 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Tootsie Roll Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 45 Increased: 33 New Position: 15.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.35 billion. It sells its products under the TOOTSIE ROLL, TOOTSIE POPS, CHILDÂ’S PLAY, CARAMEL APPLE POPS, CHARMS, BLOW-POP, CHARMS MINI POPS, CELLAÂ’S, DOTS, JUNIOR MINTS, CHARLESTON CHEW, SUGAR DADDY, SUGAR BABIES, ANDES, FLUFFY STUFF, DUBBLE BUBBLE, RAZZLES, CRY BABY, NIK-L-NIP, and TUTSI POP trademarks. It has a 31.69 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through approximately 30 candy and grocery brokers to wholesale distributors of candy and groceries, supermarkets, variety stores, dollar stores, chain grocers, drug chains, discount chains, cooperative grocery associations, mass merchandisers, warehouse and membership club stores, vending machine operators, the U.S. military, and fund-raising charitable organizations.

The stock increased 1.56% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $37.74. About 80,984 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) has declined 5.14% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C

Another recent and important Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “What Are The Highest Quality Dividend Growth Stocks? – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019.

Reik & Co. Llc holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. for 353,948 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 138,386 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marshwinds Advisory Co has 1.03% invested in the company for 76,902 shares. The Connecticut-based Prospector Partners Llc has invested 0.64% in the stock. Gruss & Co Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 19,035 shares.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.29 million activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Walljasper William J, worth $945,350. 1,500 shares were sold by Johnson Brian Joseph, worth $191,145 on Wednesday, September 12. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $395,400 was made by HANDLEY TERRY W on Wednesday, December 12. 1,641 Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) shares with value of $210,048 were sold by SUMMERS CINDI WEBB.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 41.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.48 per share. CASY’s profit will be $24.89M for 49.19 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.22% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Casey’s General Stores has $142 highest and $96 lowest target. $124.20’s average target is -7.17% below currents $133.8 stock price. Casey’s General Stores had 7 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, December 4 by Sidoti. The stock of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, December 12 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 12. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, August 23. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CASY in report on Wednesday, September 12 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Wednesday, December 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.