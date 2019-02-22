Caymus Capital Partners LP Cut Its Position in Noble Energy (NBL) as Shares Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Checchi Capital Advisers Cut Its Holding by $106.14 Million as Valuation Declined

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 92.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 53,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,481 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.98 million, down from 57,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $795.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1619.44. About 22,987 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Handmade isn’t really threatening business at Etsy, CEO Josh Silverman tells @JimCramer; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Made Just 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 19/04/2018 – Amazon: Nine-Episode Utopia Is Based on the British Series of the Same Name; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP: AMAZON SHOULD PAY POST OFFICE COSTS, NOT U.S. TAXPAYER; 30/03/2018 – Will Trump mount an anti-trust case against Amazon?; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS AMAZON RECALLS PORTABLE POWER BANKS DUE TO FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Art Cashin: Markets hold modest gains – Trump Amazon tweet could’ve ‘doomed the week’; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 27.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 381,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.36M, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.86. About 8.39M shares traded or 35.27% up from the average. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 11.89% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $49; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600 BLN CUBIC FEET OF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT RESOURCES FROM ALEN FIELD ARE RECOVERABLE AS RESULT OF PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $40; 16/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Noble Energy at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Rev $1.29B; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: Has Secured Firm Capacity for 100 Thousand Barrels of Oil Per Day (MBbl/d) for a 10-Yr Period; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale With Effective Transaction Date of Jan. 1; 26/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NOBLE ENERGY AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 sales for $70.20 million activity. Shares for $4.01M were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A on Wednesday, September 5. Shares for $2.70M were sold by Jassy Andrew R on Thursday, November 15. 2,055 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $3.22 million were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. $27.69 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. The insider Reynolds Shelley sold $687,447. $3.02M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Zapolsky David.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Mgmt Associates New York accumulated 899 shares. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability holds 1.8% or 5,472 shares in its portfolio. 11,384 are held by Shikiar Asset Mngmt. Hardman Johnston Limited Liability Corp holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,805 shares. 17,278 were accumulated by Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel. 769 were reported by Athena Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Greenbrier Capital Ltd Llc invested in 35,000 shares or 11.79% of the stock. The Kentucky-based Mcf Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mairs owns 616 shares. S R Schill And Associate holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,559 shares. Alabama-based Davis has invested 4.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc reported 3.8% stake. Kings Point Capital Management, New York-based fund reported 6,370 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.91% or 15,855 shares. Iberiabank reported 3,952 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon Plans To Cut Carbon Emissions From Package Delivery – Benzinga” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Zealand next to plan digital tax – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, APC – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analyst cuts Amazon target before earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: Slower Growth, Great Operating Leverage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $867.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 1,100 shares to 31,100 shares, valued at $9.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (BWX) by 95,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold NBL shares while 171 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 465.33 million shares or 0.02% more from 465.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Arbiter Prtn Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Dubuque Financial Bank And Trust invested in 0% or 110 shares. Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 746,544 shares. Century Companies invested 0.27% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Aviva Public Limited Company has 231,384 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Eagle Boston Inv Mgmt Inc reported 0.11% stake. Virtu Financial Lc invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Utah Retirement holds 89,143 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 1.55M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 91 shares. 76,033 are held by Cushing Asset Mgmt L P. Pnc Grp Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 199,842 shares. 25,556 were reported by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd. Federated Investors Pa reported 1,052 shares stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $379,150 activity.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $596.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wildhorse Resource Dev Corp by 1.03M shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $46.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.