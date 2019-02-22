Celgene (CELG) Holder Global Thematic Partners Has Lifted Its Holding by $5.51 Million; Stockbridge Partners Stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL) Decreased by $61.35 Million

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 36.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 250,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 431,438 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $105.73 million, down from 681,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $208.03. About 52,839 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 1.60% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 8.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 61,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 790,380 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $70.73M, up from 728,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.48. About 528,371 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Crestline Denali Clo Xvi, Ltd; 05/04/2018 – Celgene Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Pomalidomide; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CEO MARK ALLES SPEAKS ON CELGENE CALL; 22/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New and Updated Data across a Range of Blood Diseases at EHA 2018; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB)

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 20, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: FP, Genstar, HGGC, Insight, LLR, Silver Lake, TA, Vista – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on February 01, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates – Zacks.com” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Xcel Energy, Empire State Realty Trust, Innoviva, Tyler Technologies, Tower International, and Nathan’s Famous â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Acquires MyCivic – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TYL shares while 85 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 33.39 million shares or 1.65% less from 33.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mngmt has 7,090 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Wms Prtnrs Ltd has 1,344 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 2,664 shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 121 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 1,171 shares. 8,635 were reported by Penn Cap Mgmt Inc. Select Equity Gp Ltd Partnership holds 117,004 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 2,719 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.13% stake. Principal Fincl Grp invested in 173,696 shares. Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Washington Capital has 1,900 shares.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $28.14 million activity. $7.45M worth of stock was sold by MARR JOHN S JR on Wednesday, August 29. WOMBLE DUSTIN R sold $1.40 million worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) on Friday, December 14. Cline Brenda A also sold $1.00 million worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) on Wednesday, September 12. 275 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares with value of $53,154 were sold by King Luther Jr. MOORE H LYNN JR also sold $4.73 million worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) on Thursday, August 30. Carter Glenn A sold $296,937 worth of stock or 1,225 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 58 investors sold CELG shares while 418 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 468.90 million shares or 1.67% less from 476.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baldwin Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 19,785 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 0.05% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Blackhill Capital holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 24,800 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fdx Advisors owns 7,028 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has 1,728 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 3,523 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bender Robert And Associates holds 2.82% or 69,321 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0.18% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 5.63 million shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Van Eck Associate holds 313,312 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Kistler owns 8,452 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Oak Oh has invested 0.14% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Wedgewood Prns Incorporated holds 757,374 shares or 3.4% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.