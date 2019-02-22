Centene (CNC) Stake Increased by Us Bancorp De; Whetstone Capital Advisors Boosted Qad (QADA) Holding by $1.84 Million

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 47.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 44,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,122 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.14M, up from 94,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $63.51. About 2.94M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has risen 31.28% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 15.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 32,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.16 million, up from 217,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $820.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.73. About 18,347 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 8.01% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.62, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 36 investors sold CNC shares while 235 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 174.76 million shares or 0.93% less from 176.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cleararc Capital reported 5,309 shares stake. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Llc accumulated 35,572 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv owns 29,784 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 64,281 shares. Oppenheimer & accumulated 35,630 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.71% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cambridge Invest Advsr holds 17,070 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 453,335 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Menora Mivtachim has invested 1.42% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd has 0.19% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hbk Invests Lp holds 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 66,700 shares. Smith Moore And has 5,092 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bank & Trust, West Virginia-based fund reported 7,050 shares.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $6.72 million activity. 4,000 shares valued at $500,000 were sold by Schwaneke Jeffrey A. on Tuesday, January 15. The insider DITMORE ROBERT K sold $2.18 million. Hunter Jesse N sold $1.21M worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $291,100 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares were sold by GEPHARDT Richard A. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $290,000 was made by Williamson Keith H on Friday, September 28.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within National Oilwell Varco, Centene, Paylocity Holding, NorthStar Realty Europe, Geron, and NACCO Industries â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bank of America plans $2.5 million Clayton branch – St. Louis Business Journal” published on February 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Centene (CNC) PT Lowered to $77 at Stephens – StreetInsider.com” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centene slips 2% on stock split – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stock Market Winners From Trumpâ€™s State of the Union – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 06, 2019.