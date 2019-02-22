Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) Forms $10.25 Double Bottom; Partners Group Holding Ag Has Raised Senior Housing Properties Trus (SNH) Stake By $353,702

Partners Group Holding Ag increased Senior Housing Properties Trus (SNH) stake by 17.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Partners Group Holding Ag acquired 20,806 shares as Senior Housing Properties Trus (SNH)’s stock declined 29.00%. The Partners Group Holding Ag holds 138,806 shares with $2.44M value, up from 118,000 last quarter. Senior Housing Properties Trus now has $3.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 1.56 million shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 29.56% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Rev $275.8M; 02/04/2018 Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Board and Management Changes; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER FRANCIS AS COO; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Senior Housing Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNH); 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Bd and Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST QTRLY FFO SHR $0.50; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q FFO 50c/Shr

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased Brookfield Business Partners L stake by 7,800 shares to 169,224 valued at $7.75 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Fortis Inc/Canada (FRTSF) stake by 41,722 shares and now owns 562,778 shares. American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Senior Housing Properties (NYSE:SNH), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Senior Housing Properties had 4 analyst reports since October 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Monday, November 12 with “Buy”. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Friday, November 16 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) on Tuesday, October 30 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Monday, December 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold SNH shares while 77 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 168.42 million shares or 1.17% less from 170.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Ltd has 109,635 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation invested 0.02% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 175 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 44,076 shares. 41 are owned by Destination Wealth Management. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 13,056 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smithfield Commerce accumulated 250 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 10,222 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 71,465 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys holds 72,854 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sei Invests Co has 48,697 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Llc holds 0.1% or 185,110 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Janney Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH).