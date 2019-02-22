Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 22.92M 4.28 N/A -0.04 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.04 93.68

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -88.3% -4.3% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.4%

Champions Oncology Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.75. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s 90.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.9 beta.

The Current Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.4. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Champions Oncology Inc.

The shares of both Champions Oncology Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.6% and 8.2% respectively. 17.7% are Champions Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 67.48% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -21.86% -34.48% 20% 77.1% 161.21% 155.15% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 1.71% 118.4% 11.25% 24.04% -47.49% -40.67%

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.