Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) to pay $0.11 on Mar 29, 2019; General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. General Mills has $49 highest and $48 lowest target. $48.50’s average target is 3.30% above currents $46.95 stock price. General Mills had 3 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley reinitiated the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, September 17 report. See General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) latest ratings:

23/01/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $49 Initiates Coverage On

26/12/2018 Broker: Standpoint Research Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

17/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $48 Reinitiate

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) is expected to pay $0.11 on Mar 29, 2019. (NYSE:CLDT) shareholders before Feb 27, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Chatham Lodging Trust’s current price of $21.36 translates into 0.51% yield. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend has Feb 28, 2019 as record date. Feb 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.36. About 157,244 shares traded. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has declined 13.39% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 26c-EPS 29c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sese 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 56 Cents to 59 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Down 1.5% to Up 0.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 36 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $26.5M-Net $32.5M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Portfolio RevPar Down 2.4% to $122; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $74M; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances Unsecured Credit Facility, Reduces Interest Costs and Pushes Maturity to 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS 57c-EPS 70c; 09/03/2018 – CHATHAM LODGING – NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES PREVIOUS $250 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN 2020

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity. The insider CLARK R KERRY sold $347,376.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2.

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.02 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It has a 13.75 P/E ratio. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

It closed at $46.95 lastly. It is down 32.02% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q2.