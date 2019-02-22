Check Capital Management Cut Position in Suncor (SU) as Market Value Declined; Apple (AAPL) Shares Declined While Verity & Verity Cut Its Holding by $1.56 Million

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Suncor (SU) by 6.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 112,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60.39M, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 4.14M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 9.18% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 6,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,718 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.22 million, down from 56,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $806.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $171.06. About 22,660 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – The process is far from finalized â€” Apple is still looking at sites across the country; 08/03/2018 – Compliance with Apple’s 60-hour work week fell to 94 percent of suppliers from 98 percent in 2016; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 15/03/2018 – World Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 03/04/2018 – Apple reveals UK gender pay gap; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – European Commission announces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market; 11/05/2018 – Have those floppy disks ready! This connoisseur has the world’s largest collection of rare Apple computers

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 20,470 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $46.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) by 17,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Enters Red Hat (RHT), Suncor (SU); Adds BofA (BAC), JP Morgan (JPM); Lowers Apple (AAPL), Liquidates Oracle (ORCL) – 13F (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Suncor -3% on ‘messy’ Q4 earnings despite buyback, dividend boost – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Berkshire Invests in Suncor: What Is Warren Buffett Thinking? – GuruFocus.com” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Oversold Stocks to Hold in Your RRSP for Decades – The Motley Fool Canada” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Could Take Off on Earnings This Week – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $902,607 activity. KONDO CHRIS had sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520 on Monday, November 19.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $414.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 9,762 shares to 22,560 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 22,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,672 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Park Circle Co has 10,600 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.24% or 166,042 shares. Callan Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% or 1,960 shares. Pecaut & accumulated 51,279 shares. The Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 2.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Piershale Fin owns 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,257 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability owns 38,558 shares. Cim Mangement Inc reported 20,042 shares stake. Blue Edge Ltd Liability owns 20,107 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Management has 3.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.65M were accumulated by Nomura Asset. Boys Arnold &, a North Carolina-based fund reported 181,611 shares. Smithbridge Asset Incorporated De has invested 4.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lvm Cap Mngmt Ltd Mi invested in 151,013 shares or 7.78% of the stock.