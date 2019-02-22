Chesapeake Asset Management Has Decreased United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $485,110; Athena Capital Advisors Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $734,734

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 14.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 3,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,211 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.97M, down from 24,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $127.25. About 263,200 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 91.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 367 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 769 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.54M, up from 402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $800.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1629.55. About 488,230 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses nearly $40 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON – AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED MEMBERSHIP HAS MORE THAN DOUBLED OVER THE PAST SIX MONTHS; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board:; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Plans Have Some DC Homeowners Optimistic (Podcast); 19/04/2018 – CNN: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels promotin…; 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 16/05/2018 – Rinnai Is First To Market With Amazon Alexa Integration; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $348.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc by 19,319 shares to 24,231 shares, valued at $469,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon reconsidering NY HQ – report – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) – The ‘Amazon Effect’ And How Bringg Helps Companies Gain More Customers – Benzinga” published on January 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Amazon, Walmart, Alibaba, Facebook and Microsoft – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 176 were reported by Madrona Fin Ltd Com. First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,783 shares. The New York-based Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Company has invested 11.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Telos Mgmt reported 1,706 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Generation Investment Management Llp stated it has 55,012 shares. Narwhal Cap Mgmt, Georgia-based fund reported 2,840 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Lc has 0.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,040 shares. Crossvault Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,117 shares for 6.31% of their portfolio. Mark Asset Mngmt Corp invested in 17,402 shares or 8.25% of the stock. 301 were accumulated by Goldstein Munger And. 6,916 were accumulated by Finemark Savings Bank Tru. Falcon Edge Capital Ltd Partnership has 2.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Counsel Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 2.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Field And Main Savings Bank holds 2.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,655 shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 sales for $70.20 million activity. $3.02M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Zapolsky David. 2,055 shares valued at $3.22M were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Thursday, November 15. The insider WILKE JEFFREY A sold $3.96M. 1,375 shares were sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q, worth $2.31M. $3.21M worth of stock was sold by Olsavsky Brian T on Thursday, November 15. Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 862 shares valued at $104,916 was made by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $1.25M were sold by Amato Elizabeth B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Company invested 0.31% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tudor Corp Et Al stated it has 18,519 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 62,870 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors invested in 328,638 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 1St Source State Bank accumulated 16,475 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Incorporated reported 3,341 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Blair William Co Il has invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Strategic Advisors Ltd stated it has 4,430 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Tompkins reported 3,045 shares. Harbour Mngmt Limited Liability owns 17,637 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.02% or 29,000 shares in its portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Llc reported 51,300 shares. Fenimore Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 1,584 shares. 67,237 were reported by Markston Ltd Limited Liability Company. Paragon Mgmt Llc accumulated 0% or 2,219 shares.