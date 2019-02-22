China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Contrasting side by side

Both China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 120.27M 1.67 15.74M 0.86 14.15 Cintas Corporation 6.67B 3.18 927.82M 6.02 28.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Cintas Corporation. Cintas Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to China Customer Relations Centers Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Cintas Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Cintas Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 13.09% 42% 30.9% Cintas Corporation 13.91% 28% 11.7%

Liquidity

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Cintas Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Dividends

The dividend yield for Cintas Corporation is 1.01% while its annual dividend payout is $2.05 per share. No dividend is paid out by China Customer Relations Centers Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Cintas Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cintas Corporation 1 1 4 2.67

Cintas Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $194.8 consensus price target and a -4.03% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both China Customer Relations Centers Inc. and Cintas Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 67.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 39.85% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Cintas Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -6.59% 23.63% 26.59% -32.93% -22.64% -28.72% Cintas Corporation -8.45% -5.44% -20.01% -9.96% 8.57% 10.08%

For the past year China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has -28.72% weaker performance while Cintas Corporation has 10.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 13 of the 14 factors Cintas Corporation beats China Customer Relations Centers Inc.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.