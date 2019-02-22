Cigna (CI) Shareholder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Decreased Stake; Anworth Mortgage Asset Cp (ANH) Stake Held by Camarda Financial Advisors Llc

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 72.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 19,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7,564 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58 million, down from 27,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $190.4. About 150,981 shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has risen 0.04% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 07/03/2018 – Cigna Is Nearing a Deal to Buy Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA SAYS DEAL FOR $48.75 IN CASH, 0.2434 SHRS PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD ANZ.AX – AGREED TO SELL ONEPATH LIFE NZ LIMITED FOR NZ$700 MLN TO CIGNA CORPORATION; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Jane E. Henney Decides Not to Seek Re-election to Board; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – TIM WENTWORTH WILL ASSUME ROLE OF PRESIDENT, EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 09/05/2018 – Cigna Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for Fourth Consecutive Year; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 03/05/2018 – Experts have pointed to the DOJ’s review of AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner as an example of the scrutiny Cigna and Express Scripts could face; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CARECENTRIX’S B1 RATINGS; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 08/03/2018 – Cigna: Expect to Maintain Investment-Grade Ratings

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Cp (ANH) by 1739% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 357,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.75M, up from 20,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anworth Mortgage Asset Cp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.345. About 20,850 shares traded. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) has declined 20.25% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ANH News: 02/05/2018 – Anworth Mortgage 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 18/05/2018 – Anworth Announces Annual Meeting Results; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 19/04/2018 DJ Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANH)

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32 million and $88.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 13,113 shares to 537,832 shares, valued at $12.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 3,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,335 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 13 investors sold ANH shares while 32 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 47.78 million shares or 0.02% less from 47.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. D E Shaw And Inc holds 43,668 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Belgium-based Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0% in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 18,528 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation invested in 36,778 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco stated it has 985,490 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) for 13,820 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). American Grp Inc has invested 0.65% in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Moreover, Doheny Asset Management Ca has 0.7% invested in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) for 290,000 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Fin Limited Liability owns 11,352 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 365,779 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 0% or 256,050 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0% or 22,561 shares in its portfolio. 312,200 were reported by Nordea Management Ab.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $5.21 million activity. ZOLLARS WILLIAM D sold $42,379 worth of stock. Another trade for 2,825 shares valued at $605,253 was sold by Triplett Michael W.