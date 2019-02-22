Cintas (CTAS) Share Value Declined While Lionstone Capital Management Has Trimmed by $2.64 Million Its Stake; Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Holder Hartford Investment Management Co Trimmed Holding

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 10.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 114,040 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.56 million, down from 127,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $202.98. About 297,816 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 8.57% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 4.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 10,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,497 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.63M, down from 214,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 25.95 million shares traded or 74.46% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, 2018 ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 23/03/2018 – IPSEN RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $244.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3,130 shares to 35,330 shares, valued at $16.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on March, 28. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 25.55% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.37 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $179.81 million for 29.50 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $604,920 was made by TYSOE RONALD W on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $200,600 were sold by Thompson Michael Lawrence on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 28 investors sold CTAS shares while 202 reduced holdings.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Reit Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 9,968 shares to 114,902 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 26,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold BMY shares while 532 reduced holdings.