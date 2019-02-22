Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Position; Goodhaven Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Systemax (SYX) by $1.18 Million as Share Value Declined

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 14,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 471,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.96M, down from 486,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 3,909 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 16.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 37,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,797 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.09 million, down from 221,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.51. About 130,638 shares traded or 27.27% up from the average. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has risen 13.70% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $27.62 million activity. On Wednesday, December 19 BURNS M MICHELE sold $209,025 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 4,744 shares. Another trade for 217,420 shares valued at $10.28 million was made by Robbins Charles on Monday, September 17. Tan Irving had sold 68,308 shares worth $3.24 million on Friday, September 14. $3.30M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Kramer Kelly A. on Tuesday, September 11. On Friday, November 23 the insider BHATT PRAT sold $1.52M. $3.00M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were sold by Goeckeler David.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 76,426 shares to 634,593 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 10,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jag Management Ltd Liability accumulated 46,804 shares. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.57% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 579,626 shares. Lau Assoc invested 0.53% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hilltop Holdings Incorporated accumulated 39,471 shares. Forward Ltd holds 0.18% or 22,002 shares. Vigilant Llc holds 17,501 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.79% or 3.69 million shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 5,025 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell accumulated 214,787 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Callahan Advsr Ltd Company reported 1.85% stake. The New York-based Bristol John W And Company Ny has invested 2.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 12,557 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Oxbow Advsrs owns 6,213 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 499,855 are held by Fred Alger Mngmt Inc. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.29% or 27,738 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 23.53% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.34 per share. SYX’s profit will be $9.69M for 23.57 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Systemax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

