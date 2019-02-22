Citizens & Northern Lowered Eog Resources (EOG) Holding by $411,099 as Share Value Declined; Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Increases Holding in Facebook (FB)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 24.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp sold 3,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,856 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.26M, down from 13,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $95.35. About 3.84M shares traded or 11.26% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 2,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,885 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.08 million, up from 28,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.04. About 2,973 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Channel 4 News: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS HOLDINGS IN FACEBOOK VALUED AT $931 MLN AS OF DEC. ’17; 20/04/2018 – Facebook to roll out political ad feature in time for German state vote; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ECONOMY-Is it just a cold, or something more serious?; 24/05/2018 – Earlier in the week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before European lawmakers to apologize for the social media giant’s role in a massive data leak; 27/03/2018 – Peter Thiel’s Palantir worked with Cambridge Analytica on the Facebook data, whistleblower alleges; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV ABOUT FACEBOOK SCANDAL; 23/04/2018 – DOUBLELINE’S GUNDLACH SAYS GO LONG XOP, SHORT FACEBOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 8,673 were accumulated by Davy Asset Management Ltd. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 1.41% or 12,500 shares. Gotham Asset Management Llc owns 150,438 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Eagle Limited Liability reported 102,023 shares. The Michigan-based Csat Advisory LP has invested 0.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gm Advisory Group Inc has 0.82% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Atlas Browninc has 0.52% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,102 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc reported 1.48% stake. Carlson Management reported 2,042 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com holds 1.4% or 104,399 shares in its portfolio. Luxor Capital Gp LP reported 0.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). L & S Advsr owns 53,849 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Limited Com holds 0.02% or 22,708 shares. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Llp holds 146,129 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,879 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) blew out earnings, but what can it do to keep growth going? – Live Trading News” on February 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – After Blowout Q3, Twitter Earnings Ahead With Focus On User Growth – Benzinga” published on February 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 01/31/2019: FLEX, FB, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Is Climbing the Wall of Worry – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 46 insider sales for $308.92 million activity. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $120,000 on Wednesday, October 3. On Monday, December 10 Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.75M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $5.45M worth of stock. Shares for $106.35M were sold by Zuckerberg Mark on Monday, August 27. FISCHER DAVID B. sold $509,438 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, October 1.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.05 million activity. On Thursday, September 27 the insider Trice David W sold $317,203. The insider WISNER FRANK G sold $291,679. Shares for $209,309 were sold by CRISP CHARLES R on Tuesday, September 11.

More important recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Natural Gas Price Rises on Another Big Storage Drawdown – 24/7 Wall St.” on February 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com published article titled: “Natural Gas Price Ticks Lower After Inventory Report – 24/7 Wall St.”, Globenewswire.com published: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within EOG Resources, Flowserve, Church & Dwight Co., Fitbit, Qudian Inc. Sponsored ADR, and Iconix Brand Group â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EOG Resources expects Q4 profit bump from oil and gas hedging – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.