Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) At $104.99 Forms Bottom; Nomura Holdings Has Increased Its Weatherford International Pl (WFT) Position

Nomura Holdings Inc increased Weatherford International Pl (WFT) stake by 376.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nomura Holdings Inc acquired 2.83M shares as Weatherford International Pl (WFT)’s stock declined 80.65%. The Nomura Holdings Inc holds 3.58M shares with $10.03M value, up from 750,000 last quarter. Weatherford International Pl now has $776.82M valuation. The stock decreased 6.02% or $0.0496 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7744. About 17.96 million shares traded. Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) has declined 86.34% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WFT News: 21/05/2018 – Weatherford at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD SEES CASH-FLOW BREAKEVEN IN 2018, POSITIVE IN ’19; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 12/03/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC – APPOINTED ANGELA MINAS TO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 13/03/2018 – Weatherford Publishes Digital 2017 Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC WFT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3.4 FROM $2.8; 07/05/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL-ANNOUNCED MOU WITH VALIANT ARTIFICIAL LIFT SOLUTIONS TO JOINTLY COMMERCIALIZE, MARKET & SERVICE ELECTRICAL SUBMERSIBLE PUMPS; 07/05/2018 – WEATHERFORD-VALIANT TO MARKET ELECTRICAL SUBMERSIBLE PUMPS; 01/05/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: Jenks Police have a suspect in custody for the April murder of Johnathon Weatherford…

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) formed multiple bottom with $101.84 target or 3.00% below today’s $104.99 share price. Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) has $13.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $104.99. About 1.71 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has risen 24.53% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q EPS 72c-EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BLN TO $2.91 BLN; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: 01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY, INC v. CITRIX ONLINE, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1869 – 2018-04-26; 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 20/04/2018 – Citrix Systems: Henshall Was Appointed Chief Executive In July 2017; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30

Among 9 analysts covering Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Weatherford International had 11 analyst reports since September 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Citigroup. On Friday, October 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Tuesday, December 11. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 30 by Raymond James. BMO Capital Markets downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $1 target in Thursday, January 10 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, November 16 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, December 13, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. Guggenheim downgraded Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) on Wednesday, October 31 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 30 investors sold WFT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 0.88% less from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Kazazian Asset has 0.2% invested in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 513,304 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prescott Gp Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.86M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 224,900 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc holds 85.52M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership reported 220,000 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.26% or 27.21M shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corporation owns 21,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id accumulated 354 shares or 0% of the stock. 40,000 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Harris Associates LP stated it has 0.31% in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 46.00 million shares. Blair William Il holds 0% or 126,129 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Inc owns 22,700 shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 403,325 shares to 203,075 valued at $14.57 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) stake by 50,115 shares and now owns 28,435 shares. Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (Call) (IWM) was reduced too.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 sales for $6.21 million activity. The insider VAN ROTTERDAM JEROEN sold $202,910. 17,353 shares were sold by CALDERONI ROBERT, worth $1.82M on Wednesday, January 9. $184,610 worth of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was sold by Minahan Timothy A. on Wednesday, January 2. 1,466 shares were sold by SOISSON JESSICA, worth $162,393. On Tuesday, November 27 the insider FERRER MARK J sold $149,085. HOUGH PAUL J. had sold 8,483 shares worth $875,106.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Citrix Systems, Inc. shares while 163 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 118.38 million shares or 2.96% less from 121.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 309,160 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. King Luther Capital Mngmt holds 0.09% or 111,885 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% or 22,189 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Cambridge Tru Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 15,107 shares. Moreover, Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 4,708 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,372 shares. Commerce Natl Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 4,482 shares. Asset Mgmt invested in 9,115 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 7,500 shares. Public Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 6,068 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii owns 5,080 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Axa owns 0.05% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 134,386 shares. 48,439 are held by Quantbot Technology L P.

Among 4 analysts covering Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Citrix Systems has $124 highest and $105 lowest target. $114.50’s average target is 9.06% above currents $104.99 stock price. Citrix Systems had 4 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, October 25. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral” rating.