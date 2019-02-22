Clarivest Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in Catalent (CTLT) as Share Price Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Declined, Capital Investment Counsel Decreased by $574,875 Its Position

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,006 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.96M, down from 179,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $806.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $171.06. About 3,264 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year; 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World; 23/04/2018 – Apple Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief. via @cnbctech; 09/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to starting letting users buy subscriptions to some 3rd-party video services in its TV app,; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 04/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett Doubles Down on Apple — Tech Roundup; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 57.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 67,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.29M, down from 117,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.54. About 568,518 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has declined 9.25% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 348,220 shares. Cambridge Financial Gp accumulated 38,638 shares. Arcadia Invest Management Mi holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55,554 shares. Cypress Management Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) holds 6.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 30,218 shares. Wealthtrust holds 1.32% or 12,195 shares. Vantage Inv Ltd owns 81,323 shares. Midas Management holds 2.44% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,100 shares. 42,722 are owned by Dakota Wealth. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 3,365 shares stake. Patriot Wealth Inc accumulated 3.42% or 120,020 shares. 11.01M are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Alpine Glob Mgmt Lc holds 16,742 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 8,778 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 42,564 shares. Hills Bank Tru, Iowa-based fund reported 39,116 shares.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $272.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,375 shares to 8,650 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $902,607 activity. KONDO CHRIS had sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $7.24 million activity. MOREL DONALD E JR also bought $430,000 worth of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) shares. $277,313 worth of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) was sold by Miyamoto Lance. 13,000 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) shares with value of $488,930 were bought by GREISCH JOHN J. Chiminski John R sold 130,545 shares worth $5.92M.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $5.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 219,339 shares to 221,898 shares, valued at $36.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 24,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Integer Hldgs Corp.