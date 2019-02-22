Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) Analysts See $0.15 EPS; Voya Financial (VOYA) Shorts Raised By 6.86%

Analysts expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report $0.15 EPS on February, 27.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 1,400.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. CLH’s profit would be $8.40 million giving it 100.67 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Clean Harbors, Inc.’s analysts see -74.58% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $60.4. About 256,291 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 2.26% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) had an increase of 6.86% in short interest. VOYA’s SI was 12.19 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 6.86% from 11.41 million shares previously. With 1.70 million avg volume, 7 days are for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)’s short sellers to cover VOYA’s short positions. The SI to Voya Financial Inc’s float is 7.62%. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 624,289 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has declined 4.53% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 34 investors sold Voya Financial, Inc. shares while 131 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 155.31 million shares or 3.29% less from 160.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 4,809 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Moreover, Qs Invsts Limited has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). United Kingdom-based Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Fiduciary Tru holds 0.02% or 15,733 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.19% or 914,600 shares. 2.18M were reported by Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co holds 182,055 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Federated Pa owns 128,884 shares. First Republic Invest Management reported 15,461 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0.59% or 1.22 million shares. Penn Capital Mngmt has 0.39% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 713,467 shares. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Voya jumps after Q4 call discusses DTA value – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” published on February 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Voya +1.5% as Q4 normalized EPS beats by 18 cents – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Oasis Petroleum, MasTec, Voya Financial, Everi, Harmonic, and Hemisphere Media Group Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Voya Financial, Conduent, Milacron, Altair Engineering, Genesis Healthcare, and Protalix BioTherapeutics â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.56 billion. It operates through five divisions: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. It has a 9.62 P/E ratio. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $74,175 activity. The insider TRIPODI JOSEPH V bought $74,175.

Among 4 analysts covering Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Voya Financial had 5 analyst reports since October 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $58 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) rating on Tuesday, January 8. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $54 target. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, January 2 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, November 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 14 investors sold Clean Harbors, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 50.56 million shares or 2.96% less from 52.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Colonial invested in 0.25% or 18,783 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma holds 1.42M shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 129,783 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 131,200 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp reported 0% stake. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0.01% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). 4,450 are owned by First Allied Advisory Service. Mai Cap Management accumulated 0.01% or 4,062 shares. Advsr Preferred Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 998 shares. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Southernsun Asset Ltd accumulated 5.62% or 1.72M shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 6,898 shares. 37,613 were accumulated by Bancorp Of Montreal Can.

More notable recent Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within New Relic, Clean Harbors, Sage Therapeutics, Accelerate Diagnostics, Fortinet, and Colfax â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Clean Harbors (CLH) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Zacks.com” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Republic Services: Finding Treasure In The Trash – Seeking Alpha” on February 17, 2019. More interesting news about Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clean Harbors (CLH) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Hidden Story Behind Clean Harbors’ Strong Q3 Earnings – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Clean Harbors had 2 analyst reports since September 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $76 target in Thursday, November 1 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 25 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $4.66 million activity. $102,465 worth of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) shares were sold by Robertson Andrea. The insider MCKIM ALAN S sold 50,000 shares worth $3.21 million. Weber Brian P had sold 1,304 shares worth $91,058. Kraus Eric A sold $76,615 worth of stock or 1,100 shares. $130,400 worth of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) shares were sold by Battles Michael Louis. Another trade for 424 shares valued at $29,943 was sold by Cowan Grace. 4,579 shares valued at $314,852 were sold by PARRY DAVID M on Friday, August 31.

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental, energy, and industrial services primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $3.38 billion. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incineration, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities. It has a 25.65 P/E ratio. The Company’s Industrial and Field Services segment offers industrial and specialty services, such as high-pressure and chemical cleaning, daylighting, production servicing, decoking, pigging, and material processing services to refineries, chemical plants, oil sands facilities, pulp and paper mills, and other industrial facilities.