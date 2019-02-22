Clinton Group Upped By $583,376 Its Sun Cmntys (SUI) Stake; Blue Edge Capital Lifted By $901,792 Its Phillips (PSX) Holding

Clinton Group Inc increased Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) stake by 65.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Clinton Group Inc acquired 5,776 shares as Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI)’s stock rose 6.52%. The Clinton Group Inc holds 14,641 shares with $1.49M value, up from 8,865 last quarter. Sun Cmntys Inc now has $10.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $113.83. About 650,529 shares traded or 75.94% up from the average. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 13.63% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06

More important recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Announces Distribution Increase – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSX, Apple Hospitality REIT, Sun Communities, News Corporation, Hub Group, and StoneMor Partners â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq”, Zacks.com published: “Sun Communities (SUI) Q4 FFO Match Estimates – Zacks.com” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since September 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $368,148 activity. LEWIS CLUNET R sold $119,940 worth of stock or 1,200 shares. $248,208 worth of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) was sold by McLaren John Bandini on Friday, November 30.

Among 4 analysts covering Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Sun Communities had 4 analyst reports since August 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of SUI in report on Monday, September 17 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 24 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 29 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 67 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PSX shares while 356 reduced holdings.

