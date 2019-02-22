Cme Group (CME) Market Valuation Rose While Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Raised Position; Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Shareholder Montag A & Associates Boosted Holding by $4.14 Million as Share Value Declined

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 37.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 86,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 319,451 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.54M, up from 233,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 10,921 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 35.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 19,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 73,700 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.54M, up from 54,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $176.49. About 1.96M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 09/03/2018 – CFTC Approves the Transfer of Open Interest in Credit Default Swaps from CME to ICC; 15/03/2018 – NEX Group Receives Takeover Approach by CME Group; 02/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: FALL MORE THAN 2 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA PORK TARIFF NEWS -TRADE; 14/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ends higher but off morning tops; 23/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: SLIDE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT TO NEW LOWS PRESSURED BY TRADE WAR CONCERNS -TRADE; 06/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 5; 14/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 11; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Fines Belvedere Trading in Market-Manipulation Cases; 29/03/2018 – CME Group reaches deal to acquire NEX for $5.5 billion; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS THERE WILL BE $285 MLN COST TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES – CONF CALL

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Thestreet.com which released: “Traders Are Focusing on FANG Through Nasdaq Futures – TheStreet.com” on February 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: PEP, V, CME – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Lumentum, Mastercard, Microchip Technology, CME Group, Bloomin’ Brands, and First Industrial Realty Trust â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Broadcaster CME beats quarterly expectations, lowers debt – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME Group (CME) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 158,813 shares to 340,707 shares, valued at $11.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,195 shares, and cut its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 78,800 are held by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 493 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co has 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cullinan Associates invested 0.56% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Canandaigua Bancshares And Tru Communication has 2,180 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,900 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 1.56M shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,208 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 2,189 shares. 3,563 were accumulated by Virtu Financial Ltd Llc. Piedmont Inv Incorporated holds 5,744 shares. 162 were reported by Earnest Lc. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 73,920 shares. Cibc World Mkts owns 28,857 shares.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $14.17 million activity. On Thursday, September 13 the insider GEPSMAN MARTIN J sold $51,689. Pankau Ronald A. had sold 187 shares worth $35,530. Tully Sean had sold 13,500 shares worth $2.59 million. On Tuesday, November 20 the insider Carey Charles P sold $959,220. Another trade for 5,847 shares valued at $1.14 million was sold by Winkler Julie. 2,500 shares were sold by Pietrowicz John W., worth $449,650 on Thursday, October 11.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $27.62 million activity. Kramer Kelly A. had sold 70,000 shares worth $3.32M. Robbins Charles sold $10.28 million worth of stock. BURNS M MICHELE had sold 4,744 shares worth $209,025. 33,950 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $1.52M were sold by BHATT PRAT. $1.20M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by WEST STEVEN M on Wednesday, December 12. Another trade for 63,050 shares valued at $3.00M was made by Goeckeler David on Tuesday, September 18.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 63,071 shares to 40,908 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P500 Grw (IVW).