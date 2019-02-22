Coatue Management Upped Position in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) by $641,586; Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Market Value Declined While Whitebox Advisors Boosted Its Position

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 204.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 9,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,468 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $958,000, up from 4,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.19. About 538,916 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 4.49% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 103.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 247,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 486,984 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.00 million, up from 239,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.14. About 13.80 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 54.44% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 8,549 shares to 4,331 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR) by 54,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,709 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PLAY shares while 72 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 39.32 million shares or 2.80% more from 38.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street stated it has 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Victory Cap has 693,830 shares. Barclays Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 41,616 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt reported 280,708 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 1.16 million shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 1,013 shares. 392 were accumulated by First Interstate Retail Bank. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 126,556 shares. Nomura Incorporated has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Lpl Ltd Llc accumulated 5,004 shares or 0% of the stock. First Comml Bank Of Omaha holds 0.07% or 18,800 shares. Bogle Invest Management LP De holds 0.65% or 136,573 shares. Sei Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Since November 1, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.57 million activity. 100,000 Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares with value of $561,354 were bought by Kotts John P.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 100,000 shares to 176,985 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Basic Energy Svcs Inc New by 314,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,479 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Prn).

