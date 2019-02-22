Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) Reaches $46.64 Formed H&S; Dsam Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Autodesk (ADSK) Position

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) formed H&S with $43.38 target or 7.00% below today’s $46.64 share price. Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) has $22.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.64. About 1.33 million shares traded. Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) has risen 20.37% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.37% the S&P500.

Dsam Partners Llp decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 1.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dsam Partners Llp sold 2,413 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.43%. The Dsam Partners Llp holds 138,970 shares with $21.70 million value, down from 141,383 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $35.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $159.83. About 1.05 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 23.18% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Autodesk (ADSK) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Autodesk Stock Gained 15% in January – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Former Yahoo, Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Carol Bartz Talks Cannabis Space, Caliva Investment: ‘It Was Just Obvious’ – Benzinga” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADSK Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Autodesk, Inc. Has Risen 31.3% in 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ADSK shares while 191 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 198.74 million shares or 3.16% less from 205.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 7,570 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking holds 0.09% or 170,447 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Company invested in 0.14% or 762,277 shares. Prudential Finance Incorporated holds 0.05% or 237,618 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 37,054 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 8,613 shares. Tiger Global Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.32M shares or 1.72% of the stock. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 30,970 are held by Wallington Asset Management Lc. Ledyard National Bank, New Hampshire-based fund reported 455 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Co invested in 2.24% or 258,309 shares. Wespac Advsr has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Graham Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.07% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 22,946 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Llc has invested 0.3% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Advisor Partners Limited Company accumulated 6,744 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Autodesk had 16 analyst reports since August 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, December 13 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, January 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. Robert W. Baird maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Friday, August 24 with “Outperform” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $165 target in Friday, August 24 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, November 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, February 20. JP Morgan maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Friday, August 24 with “Overweight” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $175 target in Friday, August 24 report. As per Friday, August 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.28 million activity. The insider Anagnost Andrew sold 23,008 shares worth $3.50 million. Another trade for 5,001 shares valued at $783,907 was made by NORRINGTON LORRIE M on Wednesday, August 29.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 150.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $39.42 million for 221.99 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,700.00% EPS growth.