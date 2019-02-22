Coca (KOF) Shareholder Dsm Capital Partners Has Decreased Holding by $401,075; Seatown Holdings Lowered Stake in Facebook (FB) by $16.76 Million

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KOF) by 68.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 6,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,980 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $182,000, down from 9,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $61.15. About 181,183 shares traded or 125.16% up from the average. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has declined 13.81% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COCA-COLA FEMSA’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RA; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COCA-COLA FEMSA S.A.B. DE C.V. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS IT ACQUIRED GUATEMALA BOTTLER FOR $53.4M; 23/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS GUERRERO OPS SHUT DOWN ON INSECURITY; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Consumer Staples Adds Coca-Cola Femsa; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 54.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 102,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,151 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.84M, down from 186,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.04. About 10,609 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – One good thing from Facebook data scandal: Thousands of new jobs AI can’t handle; 17/03/2018 – Trump consultants harvested data from 50 mln Facebook users -reports; 13/04/2018 – AI CAUCUS: FACEBOOK SHOULD PROVIDE MORE INFORMATION ON AI USE; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica case shows Facebook’s value; 22/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces EU Parliament grilling; 09/04/2018 – BUY FACEBOOK CALL SPREADS AHEAD OF ZUCKERBERG HEARINGS: WEEDEN; 27/03/2018 – UK PM MAY SAYS HOPES FACEBOOK, CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WILL COOPERATE WITH UK INVESTIGATION INTO DATA LEAKS; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Approves $9B Increase to Buyback Program; 05/04/2018 – Facebook Faces Indonesian Police Investigation Over Data Breach; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING NEW POLICY PROMPTS FOR ADVERTISERS

Analysts await Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.98 per share. KOF’s profit will be $191.18M for 16.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.39% EPS growth.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank (NYSE:HDB) by 5,920 shares to 785,554 shares, valued at $73.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) by 12,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Autohome (NYSE:ATHM).

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $663.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 162,082 shares to 217,500 shares, valued at $13.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 205,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

