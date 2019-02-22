Coe Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) as Stock Value Declined; As Oracle (ORCL) Share Value Declined, Bloombergsen Raised Holding

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 24.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 10,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,110 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.64M, up from 42,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.66. About 683,064 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 28.79% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 23/03/2018 – Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chem and Biological Defenses; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q EPS 58c; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN GETS $179M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT U.S. NAVY SHORE INFRA; 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 0.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 7,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $102.51 million, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 14.76M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 31 investors sold BAH shares while 101 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 122.70 million shares or 1.81% less from 124.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & has 1.89 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Company Ltd Partnership reported 271,168 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt owns 200 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate invested in 0% or 179 shares. 8,770 are held by Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Co. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Commerce reported 19,111 shares stake. Kings Point Mgmt invested in 8,281 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Veritable LP stated it has 5,302 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 50,500 shares. Tci Wealth stated it has 47 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fort Lp invested in 16,534 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Polar Capital Llp has invested 0.66% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.03% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) or 14.95 million shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH).

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $101.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,030 shares to 25,365 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $7.56 million activity. SHRADER RALPH W had sold 30,000 shares worth $1.53 million on Tuesday, September 4. Thompson Elizabeth M sold $817,500 worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) on Monday, February 11. 27,000 shares valued at $1.44M were sold by Messer Angela M. on Monday, February 11. ROSSOTTI CHARLES O sold $532,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. ANDERSON KRISTINE had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.03M on Wednesday, September 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sather Grp reported 193,457 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Security Tru Co accumulated 47,217 shares or 0.76% of the stock. France-based Natixis has invested 0.54% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mitsubishi Ufj holds 2.49 million shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.2% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lowe Brockenbrough has 1.73% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0.26% stake. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.18% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 14,390 shares. Verity Asset Management Inc holds 0.26% or 5,049 shares. Adirondack Tru Com reported 3,538 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs holds 2.12% or 386,350 shares in its portfolio. Umb Bank N A Mo invested in 0.21% or 138,565 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Company invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated has invested 0.32% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Macguire Cheswick Tuttle Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 159,615 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio.

