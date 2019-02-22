Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Holder United Services Automobile Association Trimmed Its Position by $8.05 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Share Price Declined, Hirtle Callaghan & Co Has Decreased Position by $1.97 Million

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) by 75.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 146,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.70 million, down from 194,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 503,155 shares traded or 73.16% up from the average. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 3.62% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 22/03/2018 – Cogent Reports: Active Managers on Shaky Ground in the Institutional Market; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 06/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 18.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,193 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.68 million, down from 43,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $233.29. About 99,954 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 13.21% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 03/04/2018 – HVD3000A Differential Probes Solidify Teledyne LeCroy’s Power-Electronics Test Leadership; 07/03/2018 At Satellite 2018, Teledyne Paradise Datacom Launches 3 New Products: CubeSat LEO Modem, 200W Ka GaN SSPA, & Touch Screen SSPA; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ISCO WILL BE PROVIDING KUWAIT MPW WITH A FLOW MONITORING SOLUTION; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 08/03/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals – Continues Its Success at Teledyne Cobalt Property Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program; 29/03/2018 – Teledyne DALSA will preview its newest multi-line CMOS camera at The Vision Show; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.67-EPS $7.77; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q EPS $1.81; 24/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N – TELEDYNE E2V AWARDED SECOND PHASE OF EUR 42 MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CUSTOM IMAGE SENSORS FOR ESA PLATO MISSION

Investors sentiment is 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 18 investors sold TDY shares while 87 reduced holdings. only 41 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 28.98 million shares or 0.06% more from 28.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 271,600 were accumulated by Snyder Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership. 2,200 were accumulated by South Dakota Investment Council. Acadian Asset Lc reported 30,542 shares. Natixis holds 60,643 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Corporation owns 875 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 77,494 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of reported 0% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.05% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) or 24,309 shares. M&T Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1,471 shares stake. Utah Retirement reported 6,574 shares. Thomson Horstmann Bryant Inc stated it has 0.1% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Eulav Asset Management holds 226,900 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,022 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $9.08 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by VON SCHACK WESLEY W, worth $2.26 million on Friday, February 1. MILLER PAUL DAVID had sold 10,030 shares worth $2.26M. $1.83M worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was sold by MEHRABIAN ROBERT. DAHLBERG KENNETH C had sold 6,106 shares worth $1.39 million on Friday, January 25.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 46,219 shares to 219,250 shares, valued at $27.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short Term Corporate Bond (Prn) (VCSH) by 29,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO).

Analysts await Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 72.73% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CCOI’s profit will be $8.57 million for 64.57 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 14 investors sold CCOI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.36% more from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 562,245 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 476,253 shares. Rbf Cap Lc accumulated 20,000 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 28,874 shares. Ranger Investment Management LP holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 558,183 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 8,384 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 0.02% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) or 42,592 shares. Harber Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 75,156 shares. Personal Capital Advsr Corporation has 94,578 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. American Intll Gru owns 32,884 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 26,506 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Llc holds 0.13% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) or 107,727 shares. The Maryland-based Df Dent has invested 0.04% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 60,660 shares or 0.03% of the stock.