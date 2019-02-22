Cognex (CGNX) to pay $0.05 on Mar 15, 2019; Great Lakes Advisors Has Decreased Its Universal Virginia (UVV) Holding

Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) is expected to pay $0.05 on Mar 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:CGNX) shareholders before Feb 28, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Cognex Corp’s current price of $51.20 translates into 0.10% yield. Cognex Corp’s dividend has Mar 1, 2019 as record date. Feb 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.2. About 858,575 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 34.58% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased Universal Corp Virginia (UVV) stake by 62.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 67,276 shares as Universal Corp Virginia (UVV)’s stock rose 4.29%. The Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 40,125 shares with $2.61 million value, down from 107,401 last quarter. Universal Corp Virginia now has $1.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 158,260 shares traded. Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) has risen 14.83% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UVV News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Announces Enhanced Capital Allocation Strategy And 36% Dividend Increase; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Net $30.5M; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Strengthening and Investing for Growth in Core Tobacco Business; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp Raises Dividend to 75c; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp Announces Enhanced Cap Allocation Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.44; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q EPS $1.20; 23/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL CORP – DECLARED INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO SEVENTY-FIVE CENTS PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Rev $607.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVV)

Among 4 analysts covering Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cognex had 6 analyst reports since August 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 30. The rating was downgraded by Northcoast to “Neutral” on Friday, August 24. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by Needham.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.75 billion. The firm offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. It has a 41.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include VisionPro, a software suite that provides various vision tools for programming; displacement sensors with vision software for use in 3D application; In-Sight vision systems that perform various vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; In-Sight vision sensors; ID products, including DataMan barcode readers and barcode verifiers, as well as vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications; and barcode scanning software development kits.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.38 million activity. SUN ANTHONY also sold $548,999 worth of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) on Wednesday, September 12. Schneider Jerry A. sold $271,440 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold Cognex Corporation shares while 106 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 0.09% more from 148.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 981,719 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Temasek Holdg (Private) Ltd owns 139,192 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Trust invested 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Cibc Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,275 shares. Advisory Research accumulated 17,310 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 29,300 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Marsico Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 63,217 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc has 5,700 shares. 858,172 are owned by Principal Fin Grp. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 84,814 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 0.03% or 219,406 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Advsr Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 30,172 shares. Kbc Nv has invested 0.02% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 18 investors sold UVV shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 21.04 million shares or 1.81% more from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 52,515 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management owns 473 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny, a New York-based fund reported 1,749 shares. Marshwinds Advisory owns 9,963 shares. Tompkins Fin Corporation reported 400 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge LP has 0.03% invested in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 36,203 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 3.53 million shares in its portfolio. Principal Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). 56,523 are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Co. Benedict Finance Advsrs holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) for 18,843 shares. Macquarie Gru Incorporated invested in 0% or 25,300 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV).

