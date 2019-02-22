Coho Partners LTD Has Boosted Stake in State Street Corp. (STT); West Family Investments Has Lowered Position in Tenet Healthcare (THC) by $560,000 as Stock Price Declined

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in State Street Corp. (STT) by 23.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 388,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.01M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $168.63 million, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in State Street Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72.18. About 2.26 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.94% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.94% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Effective Tax Rate 13.5%; 20/03/2018 – US Financial 15 Split Corp.: Preferred Dividend Declared; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Rev $3.02B; 19/04/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Fundamental Backdrop Is Strong for Industrial Metals Rally (Video); 04/05/2018 – FORMER STATE STREET STT.N EXECUTIVE ARRESTED, ACCUSED BY U.S. OF SCHEME TO DEFRAUD INSURANCE COMPANY; 29/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Changes to Seven SPDR ETFs; 24/05/2018 – State Street Chief Financial Officer to Speak at the Deutsche Bank 8th Annual Global Financial Services Conference; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches Investable Indices

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 30.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc analyzed 20,000 shares as the company's stock declined 21.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.28 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.01. About 1.29 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has risen 76.87% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.87% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 82.86% or $1.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. THC’s profit will be $24.60 million for 25.01 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.24% negative EPS growth.

